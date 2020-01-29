SF Capital Market Capitalization Achieves $13,712.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $13,712.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,397,030 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

