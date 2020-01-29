SG Americas Securities LLC Has $100.29 Million Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2,012.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833,970 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $100,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 46,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,622. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.99 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.