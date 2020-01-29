SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101,576 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 13,545,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.