SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.86 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $8,502,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,166. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average of $283.40. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $352.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

