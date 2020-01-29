SG Americas Securities LLC Has $24.18 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 220.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.08. 47,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,392. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

