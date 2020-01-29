SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,197,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,028,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 94,354 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. 820,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,997,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

