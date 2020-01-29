SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 821,447 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 148,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

