Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,162 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.