Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 776,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $67,469,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 22,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 131,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

