Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 32,384 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 357,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. 7,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $118.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

