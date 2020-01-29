Sharpay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Sharpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and IDEX. Sharpay has a total market cap of $93,524.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,302,597 tokens. Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay . The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io

Buying and Selling Sharpay

Sharpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

