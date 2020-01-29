Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

