Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,130,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160,641 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,497,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 464,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,402. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

