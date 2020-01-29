Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $183.37. 1,229,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.