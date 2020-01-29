Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 237.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 9,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,518. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $640.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

