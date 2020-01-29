Short Interest in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Decreases By 8.1%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 33,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

APHA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 4,017,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aphria by 17.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

