Short Interest in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Grows By 10.9%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 703,800 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 198,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

