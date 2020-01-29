Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Increases By 31.2%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

CPRT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.71. 1,345,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

