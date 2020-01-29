Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Decreases By 40.4%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,473. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $53,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

