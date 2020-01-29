Short Interest in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Rises By 29.5%

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 2,271,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

