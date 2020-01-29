Short Interest in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Declines By 16.4%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,167. FTS International has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTSI. Scotiabank lowered shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,516 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.