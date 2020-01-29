Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Decreases By 13.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 659,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 242,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,568. The company has a market capitalization of $346.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.