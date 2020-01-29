Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases By 60.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 954,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $45.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Genpact by 134.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

