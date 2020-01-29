Short Interest in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Increases By 13.0%

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,885,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $352.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

