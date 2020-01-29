Short Interest in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expands By 35.0%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Transcription Billing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

