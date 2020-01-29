Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expands By 25.9%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 117,291 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 829,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

