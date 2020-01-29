Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Drops By 47.1%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 820,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $276,386.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 632,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRC. Raymond James cut their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 405,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.