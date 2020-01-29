Short Interest in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Increases By 44.1%

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWLI. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $271.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.11. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $241.81 and a twelve month high of $314.25. The company has a market capitalization of $996.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.