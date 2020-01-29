Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Declines By 25.4%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.89. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

