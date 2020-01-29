Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expands By 32.4%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 899,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

ONB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 38,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

