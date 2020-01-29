Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Grows By 36.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,877. The company has a market capitalization of $774.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

