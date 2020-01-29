Short Interest in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expands By 36.6%

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $1,128,124. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

