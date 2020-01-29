Short Interest in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 16.3%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 174,332 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 45.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 929,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 291,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,172,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 168,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,207. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 49.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

