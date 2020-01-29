Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Increases By 12.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 947,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,718. The company has a market cap of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SESN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

