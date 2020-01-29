Short Interest in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Drops By 16.5%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

