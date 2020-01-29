Short Interest in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Increases By 27.7%

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STE traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. Steris has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Steris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,419,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

