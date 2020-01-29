Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Rises By 47.0%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 433,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:STC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,139. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $992.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $135,591.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,604.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 482.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,353,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

