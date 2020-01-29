Short Interest in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Decreases By 14.3%

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 785,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $40,955,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 74.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.77. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,079. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

