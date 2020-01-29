Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Grows By 10.1%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 241,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,072. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TU shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after buying an additional 557,574 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,643,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,293,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after buying an additional 387,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,658,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after buying an additional 247,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after buying an additional 176,047 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.