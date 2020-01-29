Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Drops By 8.7%

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

