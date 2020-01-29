Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Grows By 27.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.