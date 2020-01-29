Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Grows By 27.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
