Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expands By 29.4%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VRTU opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,291,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $404,164.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

