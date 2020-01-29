Short Interest in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Increases By 21.0%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.05. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

