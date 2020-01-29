SHPING Price Tops $0.0000 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a market cap of $18,563.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHPING has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,904,564 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

