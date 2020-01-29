Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 710.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 184,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,891. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,253,182.84. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Insiders have sold a total of 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

