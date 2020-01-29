Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $211.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

