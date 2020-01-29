Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 940,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.