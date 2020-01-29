Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Metlife makes up 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Metlife by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Metlife by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

