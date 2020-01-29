Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. 17,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,122. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.