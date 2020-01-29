Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of Seneca Foods worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

SENEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. Seneca Foods Corp has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

SENEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.